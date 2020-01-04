LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Watertown Wolves made their first foray into the state of Georgia a successful one Friday with a 6-4 win over the Columbus River Dragons in a Federal Hockey League game at the Columbus Civic Center.
Jamie Lukas scored two goals and assisted on another and Joe Deveny scored a pair of goals as the Wolves rallied from a two-goal deficit to prevail, extending their winning streak to three games.
Tyler Gjurich posted five assists for Watertown (14-9), which scored four consecutive goals to close out the game, winning its first game against expansion Columbus (8-15).
Rookie goalie Stephen Harvey stopped all 22 shots faced to earn his first pro win after replacing Jeremy Pominville (15 saves) midway through the second period.
Former Wolves player Yianni Liarakos gave the River Dragons a 4-2 lead with his goal in the second period, and Deveny scored later in the period to pull the Wolves within 4-3.
Michael Desjarlais scored the tying goal for Watertown with 1:10 left in the period and Lukas scored twice in the third, with his first goal coming 28 seconds into the period.
Former Wolves goalie Jared Rutledge finished with 34 saves for Columbus.
Watertown will play at Columbus at 6:05 tonight before playing at Danbury at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Wolves will host Eastern Division rival Elmira at 7:30 p.m. next Friday and Saturday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
