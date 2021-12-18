BINGHAMTON — Alexander Jmaeff scored three goals and assisted on another and Cole McKechney tallied a pair of goals as the Watertown Wolves rolled to an 8-3 victory over the Binghamton Black Bears on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
Justin MacDonald contributed a goal and two assists for the league-leading Wolves (12-3), who won their third consecutive game as well as recording their ninth win in their past 10 games.
Goalie Gregory Hussey stopped 38 of 41 shots for the win for Watertown, which also improved to 7-2 on the road this season.
Troy Taylor and Rocco DiConstanzo each scored a goal and recorded an assist for the Wolves, who have won four of five meetings against Binghamton (8-8) this season.
Sam Holeczy tallied a goal and an assist for the Black Bears and goalie Joseph Sheppard finished with 33 saves.
Former Wolves player Tyler Gjurich opened the scoring with a goal 10:24 into the game to provide Binghamton with a 1-0 lead.
McKechney then struck for two goals, tying the game with 6:28 remaining in the period, with Johnny Bonta assisting, and with 2:31 left for a 2-1 advantage, with Troy Taylor assisting.
Jmaeff scored back-to-back goals to open the second period, first with a tally 6:24 in with Jimmy Lodge assisting, and then with exactly 10 minutes remaining in the period, on a goal set up by Josh LaBelle.
MacDonald scored with 5:24 left in the period, with Brandon Day assisting, for a 5-1 advantage, which it carried into the third period.
Watertown will host Binghamton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Watertown Municipal Arena before hosting Danbury on Monday, Dec. 27 and Delaware on Thursday, Dec. 30, both 7:30 p.m. starts.
