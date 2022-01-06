WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves will host the Carolina Thunderbirds in a three-game series starting at 7:30 p.m. today at Watertown Municipal Arena.
The Federal Prospects Hockey League-leading Wolves (16-3), who have won seven consecutive games, lead the league in wins, points (46) and winning percentage (.807), and have also won eight of nine games at home this season.
Watertown team captain Justin MacDonald leads the league in points (40) and assists (21) while the Wolves’ Alexander Jmaeff stands second in the circuit in points (35). MacDonald and Jmaeff rank 1-2 in team goal scoring with 19 and 18, respectively.
Watertown will also host Carolina at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
