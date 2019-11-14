LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
The Watertown Wolves will face the expansion Battle Creek Rumble Bees for the first time with three games in three days this weekend in Michigan.
The Wolves will play at Battle Creek at 7:35 tonight and Saturday, as well as at 12:35 p.m. Sunday.
Watertown (5-1), which has won five straight games, shares the Eastern Division lead in the Federal Hockey League with Mentor.
Wolves forward Deric Boudreau shares the league’s goal-scoring lead with eight and leads in game-winning goals (four), teammate Lane King leads the league in assists (11) and goalie Jeremy Pominville is tied for the league lead in save percentage (.946).
Watertown returns to host expansion Delaware next Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
