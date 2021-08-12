The Watertown Wolves selected longtime tormentor Ahmed Mahfouz as one of three picks in the Elmira Enforcers’ dispersal draft held earlier in the week.
Former Elmira player Mahfouz, who has also coached the team, was selected along with Brendan Hussey and goalie Joe Young in the draft. Elmira has bowed out of the Federal Prospects Hockey League after a dispute with First Arena, the team’s home rink. Players chosen in the draft will be returned to the Enforcers roster for the 2022-23 season, when they hope to resume operations.
Mahfouz, who has competed against the Wolves for various teams over the past seven years, has a total of 282 goals and 567 assists in his FHL/FPHL career.
The league will likely roll with seven teams this season, and the Wolves are scheduled to host the expansion Binghamton Black Bears in their season opener Oct. 28 and 29 at the Fairgrounds Ice Arena.
