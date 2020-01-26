HARRINGTON, Del. — The Watertown Wolves continue to make their weekend long road trip a positive one.
Rookie Michael Desjarlais scored two goals and assisted on two others and defenseman Kyle Powell scored a pair of goals as the Wolves defeated the Delaware Thunder, 6-4, on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Centre Ice Arena.
Goalie Jeremy Pominville made 33 saves to record the win for Watertown (17-15), which prevailed a night after winning at Delaware, 3-2.
The Wolves will play their third game in as many days when it plays at Delaware at 3 p.m. to complete its road swing.
Watertown has won three of its past six games after struggling earlier in the month,
Also on Saturday for the Wolves, Jamie Lukas scored a goal and assisted on two others and rookie Nikita Sidenko scored a goal, his first professional goal after he made his team debut Friday night.
Deric Boudreau, Watertown’s current leading scorer, recorded three assists on Saturday.
Pominville stopped 14 of 16 shots faced in the third period to complete the victory.
With Delaware leading 2-1 through the first period, the Wolves scored five consecutive goals to take command, including three successive power-play goals.
Sidenko, a former Delaware player, capped the surge with his goal 2:12 into the third period for a 6-2 lead.
The Thunder pulled within 6-4 on power-play goals from Anthony Pisano and Ryan Marker, with Marker’s goal coming in the final minute.
Pisano and former Wolves player Anton Kalinin each totaled a goal and an assist on the night.
Goalie Aaron Taylor finished with 32 saves for Delaware (8-21).
After playing Delaware today, Watertown will return to host Danbury at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
The Wolves will also host Battle Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Watertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.