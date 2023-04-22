WATERTOWN — With a quick start, the Watertown Wolves did exactly what they needed to do to commence their playoff opener on Friday night.
The Wolves jumped on the Binghamton Black Bears early as Everett Thompson scored 58 seconds into the game.
But the Black Bears wouldn’t go quietly and went on to generate six consecutive goals en route to recording a 6-2 rout of Watertown in the first game of a Federal Prospects Hockey League first-round playoff game before a crowd of 680 at Watertown Municipal Arena.
“Yeah, we started physical,” Wolves captain Charlie Pens Jr. said. “And that’s what we need in the playoffs, obviously we started with the lead and we started with an edge in total shots. It’s a battle of attrition and that’s kind of the issue right now, we’re so short-staffed that it’s difficult to play a 60-minute game, we’ve got so many guys injured.”
The Wolves, who are facing elimination, now have their backs against the proverbial boards as the Empire Division semifinal series shifts to Binghamton with the second game on Saturday, and a third game, if necessary, to be played on Sunday.
“There was a little bit of everything, ups and downs,” Wolves assistant captain and rookie forward John Amanatidis said. “We’ve got to play 60 minutes like I (said) the other day. We played a good first five, and let go of the gas a bit. Against a good team like Binghamton, you can’t let them loose.”
Thompson provided the Wolves with an early edge, firing in the puck from the right faceoff circle in the game’s first minute.
But Watertown was unable to sustain the lead for long as the Black Bears applied more pressure throughout the period and went on to dominate play.
“We knew they were going to come out hard,” Binghamton veteran forward Tyler Gjurich said of the Wolves. “So they score that goal, we just reset and we just played our game.”
“To start the game we had good grit, we didn’t give them an inch all night and penalties cost us a bit,” Amanatidis said.
Following the goal, two former Watertown players made their presence felt by assisting on back-to-back goals for Binghamton later in the period to give their team the lead for good.
Chad Lopez tied the game for Binghamton as he swept in a sharp pass from behind the net from Gjurich, a former Wolves player, with 9:52 left in the opening period.
The Black Bears took a 2-1 advantage as Tyson Kirkby finished off a cross-crease pass from Gavin Yates, another former Wolves player, into an open right side of the net for a power-play goal with 5:02 left in the frame. Gjurich also assisted on the goal.
“We knew Binghamton has the best power play in the league and one of our key points was to stay out of the (penalty) box and they capitalized twice on that,” Pens Jr. said. of Binghamton, which also outshot Watertown, 50-32, for the game. “We’ve got to stay out of the box tomorrow and obviously we’ve got to be the first one to score.”
“That’s just all about being composed and not having things take over the game,” said Binghamton veteran defenseman and former Watertown player Justin Coachman. “Again we were down one and we just went and bounced right back on the next shift and we were back it five minutes later. And then from there on out it was all us.”
Jesse Anderson provided Binghamton with a 3-1 lead as he wristed a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle past goalie Ismael Ralsten with 11:27 remaining in the second period.
“It was great,” Gjurich said. “It was a great way to come out in game one on another team’s ice and get a convincing win like that. It’s a real good way to get this started.”
The Black Bears struck again with 5:15 left in the period as Austin Thompson swept in his own rebound past Ralsten on the right side. Kirkby then scored with exactly one second left in the period as Donald Olivieri won a faceoff with 3.8 seconds remaining, setting up Kirkby’s tally for a 5-1 lead.
Mac Lewis scored a shorthanded goal with 7:46 left in the game to complete Binghamton’s scoring.
Brennan Young followed with a goal with 5:41 left for Watertown, which was shut out for a span of more than two periods before its last tally.
Ralsten made 44 saves in taking then loss for Watertown in his first playoff start,
“I think we put him in some positions that we shouldn’t have, to be honest with you,” Pens Jr. said of Ralsten. “He battled, they had close to 50 shots and we let in six goals. Like we’ve said, it’s the playoffs, we have to battle, I don’t think any of those were his fault.”
Rookie Talor Wilson made 30 saves for Binghamton, also in his first playoff game at this level.
Coachman, a longtime former Wolves player who skated on last year’s league championship team, played in his first playoff game with Binghamton after he was released from the Wolves as interim coach in November. Coachman went back to playing the game as he signed with the Black Bears later in the month.
“It’s been pretty good, they treat you so well there in Binghamton, I’ve enjoyed every second of it, and I’m so glad that I made that move and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Coachman said.
Coachman also said he enjoyed the playoff atmosphere in his former home arena, saying it was “a little different from last year.”
He continued: “I see a lot green out there, that’s all,” Coachman said. “I feel like I instilled a lot in the team when I played here, there’s a lot of people that still like me and I know what I brought to this team for a long time. So it’s nice to see the support we get, even away from our rink.”
There will be quick turnaround as game two will be played in less than 24 hours.
“If we had more guys in the lineup, then we could play with more sandpaper,” Pens Jr. said of the team’s grit and intensity. “Like I said, this time of year and the way we’ve had season-ending injuries, it’s really tough with stuff like that to really have a full lineup that’s healthy.”
The Wolves will get the opportunity to bounce back and force a third and deciding game with their season on the line.
“Obviously we have to go back to the drawing board,” Pens Jr. said. “We have to start and play the full 60 minutes the way we did the first 10, it just has to be 60 minutes. We have one of the youngest teams in the league, so it’s very difficult for us to know playoff hockey and play physical for a full 60 and that’s what we have to do.”
Amanatidis added: “It’s never easy to handle a loss, especially a playoff loss. But they’re hanging in there, we have high hopes for tomorrow, everyone’s dialed in and everyone’s ready to go tomorrow, so we’ll be ready to go.”
■ NOTES: Watertown’s Dakota Seaman and Binghamton’s Mathieu Boislard were both ejected from the game following a fight 4:43 into the third period and both were assessed two game misconducts. Seaman was assessed a game misconduct for inciting an opponent as well as one for continuing an altercation off the ice. Boislard was assessed a game misconduct for continuing an altercation and continuing an altercation off the ice as both players continued to fight. ... Watertown forward Elijah Wilson remains sidelined with a wrist injury. ... Former Wolves captain and defenseman Kyle Powell didn’t play for Binghamton.
