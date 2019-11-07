LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
The Watertown Wolves will play their next five games on the road, beginning with games at the Danville Dashers at 8:05 tonight and Saturday, in the Federal Hockey League.
The Wolves are off to a 3-1 start, with all of those games at home, including a 5-1 win over Port Huron last Saturday. Danville is unbeaten in its first four games as both teams are tied for first place in the Eastern and Western Divisions, respectively.
Watertown head coach Paul MacLean guided the Dashers for the first 17 games of last season before he was let go by the team.
Wolves forward Deric Boudreau is tied for the league lead in goals scored with six and is tied for the lead in game-winning goals (two). Watertown defenseman Kyle Powell leads the circuit in plus-minus (plus-eight).
Watertown, which also plays at the expansion Battle Creek Rumble Bees for three games Nov. 15-17 in Michigan, will host Danville on Nov. 22-23 at Watertown Municipal Arena.
