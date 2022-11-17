PRO HOCKEY
The Watertown Wolves announced that their home game tonight against the Elmira Mammoth at the Watertown Municipal Arena has been postponed due to the forecasted snowstorm.
Mostly cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 21F. NE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Updated: November 17, 2022 @ 8:36 pm
The Wolves said no makeup date has been scheduled. Tickets for Friday’s game will be honored for the makeup game.
The Wolves are still scheduled to play at Elmira on Saturday night.
