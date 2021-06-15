WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves celebrated the lifting of most of New York State’s coronavirus restrictions Tuesday by announcing on its Facebook page that they were “a full go” for the 2021-22 season, inviting fans back to watch games at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.
“Great News Wolves fans hockey is back,” the statement said. “... We are a full go for this 2021/2022 season. Be sure to get your season tickets as they will be on sale. Don’t miss this season!”
The Watertown Wolves did not play a Federal Hockey Prospects League season in 2020-21 due to coronavirus restrictions in the state, while several other FHPL teams did play games.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced lifting of most mandated restrictions, stating that 70 percent of New York adults had received at least one COVID vaccine dose. Restrictions were lifted for sports and recreational centers as well as gyms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.