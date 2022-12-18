WATERTOWN — It’s now only two games since their latest coaching change, yet things are already looking up for the Watertown Wolves.

Steve Brown scored the tying goal in regulation and followed with the clinching goal in the shootout as the Wolves rallied to defeat the Danbury Hat Tricks, 3-2, on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before a crowd of 689 at Watertown Municipal Arena.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.