WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves have announced the hiring of a head hockey coach for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
The Wolves have hired Stephen Esau to fill the vacancy formed when Watertown fired interim head coach Justin Coachman 11 games into the Federal Prospects Hockey League season. Assistant coach Luke Cohen had been serving as head coach since Coachman’s departure Dec. 2.
Esau was most recently the assistant coach with the Texas Brahams of the North American 3 Hockey League, a Tier III Junior Hockey League.
The Wolves said Esau has more than 26 years of coaching, scouting and recruiting experience.
“We are excited to have Stephen as our new head coach,” said Curtis Mosely, the Wolves’ president and general manager in a statement. “I got a good feeling about him when we had the phone interview. He provided a lot of insight and feedback about our past games and what he thought about the roster we currently have. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Wolves.”
Esau grew up in Pittsburgh and played in western Pennsylvania with the Pittsbugh Stars before a pro career with the Las Vegas Aces of the Pacific Southwest Hockey League.
The Wolves play their next game against the Binghamton Bears on Friday in Binghamton. They return home for a game Saturday against Danbury at the Watertown Fairgrounds.
