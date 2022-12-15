WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves have announced the hiring of a head hockey coach for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

The Wolves have hired Stephen Esau to fill the vacancy formed when Watertown fired interim head coach Justin Coachman 11 games into the Federal Prospects Hockey League season. Assistant coach Luke Cohen had been serving as head coach since Coachman’s departure Dec. 2.

