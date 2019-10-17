Local pro hockey
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves will drop the puck on their fourth season in the Federal Hockey Prospects League with two exhibition games this weekend, beginning with tonight’s 7:30 game at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Arena.
The Wolves will face the expansion Delaware Thunder tonight and host the Elmira Enforcers on Saturday night. Tonight’s game marks the debut of new Wolves head coach Paul MacLean, who was hired in August.
The first 500 paying fans tonight will receive a Watertown Wolves toque.
The Wolves’ regular season begins Oct. 25 against the Mentor Ice Breakers at the Watertown Fairgrounds.
