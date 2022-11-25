WATERTOWN — Trevor Lord and Fabian Lehner each scored in the shootout as the Watertown Wolves scratched out a 5-4 Federal Prospects Hockey League over the Carolina Thunderbirds on Friday night at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
Lord also supplied a goal and an assist and Mathias Tellstrom dished out a pair of assists for Watertown (5-5), which played at home for the first time since Oct. 29 after last weekend’s games with the Elmira Mammoth were postposed due to the lake effect snowstorm. Gregory Hussey made 45 saves and stopped three shots in the shootout for the Wolves.
