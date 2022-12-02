WATERTOWN — With its latest coaching move, change continues to sweep through the Watertown Wolves organization.
The team announced Thursday night that it had fired interim coach and former Wolves player Justin Coachman just 11 games into their Federal Prospects Hockey League season.
Luke Cohen, who entered the season as assistant coach, has been promoted to interim coach, team general manager and president Curtis Mosely said Friday.
Coachman was let go after guiding the Wolves to a 5-6 start this season with the team competing in the league’s Empire Division.
“The decision to let Mr. Coachman go was not an easy one, but as the season progressed it became apparent that it was a necessary choice for the good of the team overall,” Watertown team majority owner Tyler Weese said in a statement on the team’s web site.
A rugged defenseman and a popular player in Watertown, Coachman won two league championships with the team, including in his rookie season of 2017-18 and last season.
After he retired following last season, Coachman was hired as assistant coach for the Wolves in August. He was then promoted to interim coach later that month when head coach Brent Clarke left to take over as head coach of Knoxville in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
The Wolves got off to a 4-2 start this season, but have won only one game since. Watertown occupies third place in the Empire Division and also sits 21 points behind division leader Danbury.
“To be clear, he was not let go solely on the team’s win loss record,” Weese said. “Each year, the dynamics of the team require coaching flexibility to integrate the various talents of our players while also taking into account such things as opposing team strategies, team morale and lessons learned.”
“The goal is to be an organization that maximizes our strengths while learning from our losses,” Weese said. “As owners, we felt Justin was not responding to necessary changes of pace commensurate with what it needed to maximize individual player and team potential.”
Weese continued about Coachman: “As an interim, first-year coach who was filling some very big shoes due to the loss of Brent Clarke so near the beginning of this season, the expectations were perhaps too high given his inexperience in coaching. Player and coaching skill sets are largely distinct, and we realize now that he has not had enough time to grow under the tutelage of an experienced coaching staff. For these reasons, we have chosen to search for a new coach for the season.”
The search is now on for a new head coach for the team, said Mosely, who is in his first year as team’s general manager and president.
“We’re making a search and we have some candidates we’re looking at, so we’ll make a determination from that,” he said.
Cohen, a former goalie, takes over as interim coach after playing one season of hockey at the pro level, including appearing in six games with the Wolves last season as he recorded a 3-3 record.
“He was our goalie coach and then he was assistant coach because he was helping Coachman out a lot more on the bench recently, so we’ve got him filling in right now,” Mosely said of Cohen.
The Wolves opened a two-game road series against the Binghamton Black Bears on Friday night, which will continue at 7 p.m. today.
The team will return to host the Motor City Rockers at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
