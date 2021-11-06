Times Staff Report
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Josh LaBelle and Alexander Jmaeff each scored two goals, with LaBelle tallying the winning goal as the Watertown Wolves rallied to defeat the Carolina Thunderbirds, 5-3, on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
Goalie Gregory Hussey made 35 saves to record the win for the Wolves (3-1), who swept the two-game set against the Thunderbirds (2-2).
Watertown trailed 3-2 entering the third period, but answered by scoring three unanswered goals.
Rocco DiCostanzo tied the game 6 minutes and 49 seconds later and LaBelle followed with the deciding goal just 65 seconds later, with Evan Gorman and Justin MacDonald assisting on the goal.
Jmaeff added an empty-net goal with 41 seconds left for the final margin.
Hussey made seven of his saves In the third period to finish off the win. He also made 42 saves on Friday night to back Watertown to a 6-4 victory over Carolina in his debut with the team.
Blake Peavey scored a pair of goals to pace the Thunderbirds on Saturday and Bryan Moore recorded two assists.
Carolina goalie Nicholas Modica allowed four goals on just 18 shots faced.
Watertown will travel to play at Danbury at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will also play at Binghamton at 7 p.m. next Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.