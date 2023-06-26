Wolves logo

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves released their 2023-24 Federal Prospects Hockey League schedule Monday and is slated to open the season at home Oct. 13 against the defending champion Danbury Hat Tricks.

The Wolves are scheduled to play 56 games during the regular season as a member of the five-team Empire Division. The team’s regular season wraps up at division foe and expansion team Wytheville, Va. on April 13. It’s the only games it plays against Wytheville all season.

