WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves released their 2023-24 Federal Prospects Hockey League schedule Monday and is slated to open the season at home Oct. 13 against the defending champion Danbury Hat Tricks.
The Wolves are scheduled to play 56 games during the regular season as a member of the five-team Empire Division. The team’s regular season wraps up at division foe and expansion team Wytheville, Va. on April 13. It’s the only games it plays against Wytheville all season.
Watertown’s other division foes are returning members Binghamton, Elmira and Danbury. Last year’s Empire Division team, Delaware, is inactive. The Continental Division consists of expansion team Baton Rouge, La., and returning Port Huron, Columbus, Motor City, Carolina and Mississippi.
The Wolves, who finished 20-32-4 and in third place in the Empire Division last season, are scheduled to play Elmira 15 times, Danbury 13 times, Motor City 11, Binghamton 9, Port Huron 6 and Wytheville twice. Watertown is not scheduled to play Baton Rouge, Carolina, Columbus or Mississippi during the regular season.
The Wolves, who have won the Commissioner’s Cup as league champion twice, lost in the opening round of the playoffs last season, dropping two games to Binghamton in the Empire Division semifinals.
