The Watertown Wolves will open the upcoming season by hosting the upstart Binghamton Black Bears for a pair of Federal Prospects Hockey League games on Oct. 28 and 29 at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
The Wolves announced the season opener through their social media pages Wednesday. The full schedule is not yet available.
Watertown did not play in the 2020-21 FPHL campaign due to COVID-19 concerns. Binghamton, meanwhile, is an expansion franchise led by majority owner Andreas Johansson, who fills the same role for the Wolves.
The FPHL announced the addition of the Black Bears on May 12. They are slated to play home games at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.
Watertown is selling season tickets online (watertownwolves.net) or by phone (315-926-9189).
The Wolves are scheduled to play in the Eastern Division this season with Binghamton, the Elmira Enforcers, Danbury Hat Tricks and Delaware Thunder. Three teams are listed in the Western Division, the Port Huron Prowlers, Columbus River Dragons and Carolina Thunderbirds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.