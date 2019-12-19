WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves head into this week still searching for a spark in the month December in the Federal Hockey League.
The Wolves have lost their previous four games in the month — all over the past two weeks — and all against Eastern Division opponents in the Federal Hockey League.
Watertown (11-6) will look to get back on track when it takes on the Danbury Hat Tricks (11-6) in a another home-and-home series at it will play at Danbury at 7 p.m. today before returning home to host the Hat Tricks at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Last week in the first meeting between the two teams, Danbury won at Watertown, 6-4, Friday night before routing the Wolves, 8-3, Saturday night in Connecticut.
With the two wins last week, expansion Danbury passed Watertown and into first place in the Eastern Division.
The Wolves, who generated an eight-game winning streak to back an 11-2 start to the season, have lost their last four games, including two losses at division foe Elmira on Dec. 6-7.
While the Wolves have struggled defensively of late, linemates Deric Boudreau and Tyler Gjurich continue to heat up offensively.
With a pair of assists last Saturday, Boudreau extended his point streak to 17 games, registering at least a point in every game this season.
Boudreau has scored 11 goals and assisted on 17 others to total 28 points thus far this season, and is tied for the league lead in game-winning goals (four).
With a goal last Saturday, Gjurich extended his point streak to 13 games and he’s recorded at least a point in 16 of 17 games.
Gjurich, a veteran winger, has scored 14 goals and assisted on 10 others over this 13-game stretch. He leads the team in goals (17) and points (31) and leads the league in power-play goals (nine).
Heading into Friday, the Wolves had scored a shorthanded goal in back-to-back games.
Forward Jamie Lukas has scored all of Watertown’s four shorthanded goals this season and also tops the circuit in this category.
Lukas, a rookie, has tallied 10 points, including eight goals, in 16 games with the Wolves this season.
Matyas Kasek scored a pair of goals to spark the Hat Tricks, who scored six consecutive goals to close the game and rout the Wolves in a Federal Hockey League game before 1,004 fans at Danbury Ice Arena.
Watertown (11-6) was dealt its fourth straight loss. Danbury (11-6), an expansion team, won its ninth consecutive game, including a 6-4 win at Watertown on Friday in the first meeting between the clubs.
The Wolves trailed 2-1 through the first period, but rallied to take the lead in the second period, on a goal from Dominik Bogdziul and Gjurich, with Gjurich’s goal on the power play with 9:16 left in the period.
But the Hat Tricks responded by scoring four unanswered goals to close the period — sparked by back-to-back power-play goals from Carter Shinkaruk and Jonny Ruiz within a 1:17 span — and capped by a goal each from Phil Bronner and Kendall Bolen-Porter to build a 6-3 lead.
Nick DiNicola and Kasek each added a goal in the third period for Danbury, which moved past Watertown and into first place in the Eastern Division.
The Wolves led 1-0 on Lukas’ shorthanded goal 2:36 into the game, the team’s second shorthanded tally in as many games. Kasek tied it at 5:08 of the period, former Wolves player Aaron Atwell provided Danbury with a 2-1 lead with a goal at 9:59.
Watertown was outshot, 43-25 in the game, including 12-3 in the third period as Wolves rookie goalie Jeremy Pominville (35 saves) was dealt his fourth straight loss.
Cory Anderson scored a goal with 4 minutes, 7 seconds left in regulation and goalie Thomas McGuckin made 52 saves to lift the Hat Tricks past the Wolves, 6-4, last Friday before 1,088 fans in a Federal Hockey League game at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Danbury, one of four expansion teams this season, didn’t appear as one against Watertown, as it used a disciplined approach to best the Wolves and extend its winning streak to eight games.
“We knew it was going to be tough, especially with it being first- versus second-place battle coming in here,” Anderson said. “Facing Watertown, we knew it was going to be a war and we expected a tight game. So this is a good win for us.”
Watertown (11-5) lost its season-high third straight game.
With the Wolves trailing 4-3 entering the third period, Lukas tied the game on a shorthanded goal with 12:05 left, finishing off a feed from the slot from Boudreau.
“That shorthanded goal from Lukas was a real positive, but we didn’t follow it up,” MacLean said.
The goal came several minutes after Pominville denied Phil Bronner’s shorthanded breakaway bid.
But later with the game tied at 4-4, Anderson collected a pass from Nick DiNicola, moved in and beat Pominville for the go-ahead goal.
Bronner added an empty-net goal with 43.1 seconds left for Danbury, which never trailed.
The Hat Tricks built four one-goal leads through two periods, only to have the Wolves tie the game each time, but Danbury responded with a go-ahead goal on each occasion.
Danbury also managed to get Watertown out of its game of playing a more disciplined style of hockey.
“We struggled defensively, which hurt,” Deveny said. “We’re a strong defensive team and we need to play that way to be successful, like we have been before.”
Danbury, which outshot Watertown, 17-11 in the first period, led 1-0 on Kendall Bolen-Porter’s goal 13:04 into the game.
The Wolves drew even at 1-1 on Deveny’s power-play goal 4:53 into the second as he tapped in a David Powlowski drive.
After Danbury led 2-1 on Vladyslav Gavrik’s goal 1:58 later, Watertown tied it at 2-2 on Deveny’s second goal, this time set up by Cole Sonstebo 8:52 into the second.
The back-and-forth affair continued as Gavrik provided Danbury with a 3-2 edge with 8:28 left in the period.
After Cameron Dimmitt scored at 18:04 to forge a 3-3 tie, Danbury led again at 4-3 on Nicola Levesque’s goal with 10.8 seconds left in the period.
The original Danbury franchise was a charter franchise in the league from the 2010-11 season through the 2015-16 campaign.
