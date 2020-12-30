WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves have signed veteran defenseman Ryan Devine, the team announced this week.
Devine, 28, who began his pro career with the Watertown Privateers in the 2013-14 season, has also played with the then Federal Hockey League’s Danbury Whalers, Port Huron Prowlers and Elmira Enforcers.
A versatile player who can also play forward, Devine played last season with both Quad City and Macon of the Southern Professional Hockey League, totaling eight points, including two goals, in a combined 34 games. He also posted a combined 191 penalty minutes between the two teams, including 147 in 26 games with Quad City.
The Wolves have tentatively scheduled three exhibition games in the Federal Prospects Hockey League with the Elmira Enforcers for the last weekend of January, with Watertown hosting Elmira on Jan. 29, and then with games at Elmira on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.
The FPHL has yet to announce an official start date for the 2020-21 season or a regular-season schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.