LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves announced they have signed veteran forward Justin MacDonald.
MacDonald, 30, has played nine seasons at the pro level, including last season in Sweden.
MacDonald played with the Watertown Privateers in the 2012-13 season, as well as for the Wolves in the franchise’s first season in 2014-15, when he totaled 102 points, including 44 goals, in 46 games.
A native of Newmarket, Ontario, MacDonald spent the next five campaigns playing in both the ECHL and Southern Professional Hockey League.
The Wolves are hoping to start their season in the first week of February, but the Federal Prospects Hockey League season remains on hold because of COVID-19 concerns.
