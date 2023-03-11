WATERTOWN — This season has truly been a grind for the Watertown Wolves, both on and off the ice.
In their latest test against Empire Division-leading Danbury on Friday night, the Wolves again showed plenty of fight, but were dealt a one-goal loss.
The Wolves twice drew within a goal in the third period, only to be turned away by the Hat Tricks in a 4-3 decision in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before a crowd of 959 on first responders night at Watertown Municipal Arena.
The Hat Tricks (33-11) received a goal from four different players, including one in the third period from Jonny Ruiz, which proved to be the deciding tally.
Watertown (17-25) has now lost its past three games after generating a three-game winning streak last month.
“It’s been a real battle,” Wolves veteran forward Brendan Hussey said. “We’re just trying to stay consistent right now, I think that’s our biggest battle for ourselves is just staying consistent. We’re playing the top team in the league again, so we’ve just got to stay with our game plan and just try and stay consistent every shift, that’s all.”
This continues to be a tumultuous season for the Wolves and there’s still a little more than a month before the playoffs. The team is again without a head coach as Steve Esau has left the team, taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.
“It’s been an adjustment, it’s been very new to everyone,” Hussey said. “We’re all just trying to help each other every day. It’s not easy, definitely not easy, but we just have to make the best of it.”
Esau took over as head coach in December when he replaced Justin Coachman, who entered the season as the team’s interim coach.
For now, team assistant coach Luke Cohen has taken over the helm along with player/assistant coach Charlie Pens Jr. also behind the bench.
“He had to step away from hockey for a little bit,” Cohen said of Esau. “Obviously we’re all here for him, being part of the Wolves is being part of a family. ... He had to step away and we’re hoping he can make a return shortly, obviously family is the most important thing to all of us and the Wolves’ organization. So we’re hoping he gets everything sorted out and we can take it from there.”
Danbury, who entered the night tied for the league lead in standings points (93) with Columbus, now leads the season series with Watertown, 5-3, with the Hat Tricks winning each of the past two encounters by one-goal margins.
“They’re a good team,” Hussey said of Danbury. “We just have to have a playoff mentality the rest of the way and see where it leads us.”
“We’ve played them before in tight games and against Danbury it’s been one goal in the past couple of games and could have gone either way,” Cohen said. “So with those things, it’s just who can put together a better 60-minute game and grit it out? At the end of the day, that’s a playoff-caliber team, we’re a playoff-caliber team and you have to find a way to win those games.”
Danbury built a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals within a span of 1:17 in the first period as Lucas DeBenedet converted off a pass from John MacDonald, scoring over goalie Owen Liskiewicz’s right shoulder, and Michael Marchesan poked in a loose puck for a power-play goal with 2:16 remaining in the period.
Watertown pulled within 2-1 on Kolton Maguire’s shot from in close with Parker Moskal assisting.
Daniel McKitrick scored from in close on a contested goal on a shot that deflected off the left goal post to provide Danbury with a 3-1 advantage with 6:07 remaining in the second period.
The Wolves drew within 3-2 on Hussey’s unassisted goal 18 seconds into the third period as he roofed a shot over goalie Brian Wilson’s right shoulder.
But the Hat Tricks quickly answered back as Jonny Ruiz scored on a backhander 1:41 in to restore a two-goal lead.
Watertown then drew within 4-3 on Samuel Hrabcak’s goal 6:18 into the period, but later, the Wolves’ bench was assessed a minor for verbal abuse of an official to stem the momentum.
“I think we played a good game as a team, we battled back,” Cohen said. “But we have to be able to put together a 60-minute effort as a unit and the little mistakes we made collectively cost us down the stretch.”
The Wolves later had a pair of power plays, including a two-man advantage for the final 45.6 seconds of the game after Liskiewicz was pulled for an extra attacker, but could draw no closer.
“We’ve been working on the power play and stressing it every day with communication,” Cohen said. “And unfortunately some days the puck doesn’t bounce your way and it’s tough. But we always look as a staff and as a group for what we can do to better everybody.”
Wilson stopped 37 of 40 shots faced to record the win for Danbury while Liskiewicz finished with 39 saves in taking the loss for Watertown.
Pens Jr., who is also a player currently sidelined because of injury, added after the game: “Obviously balancing coaching and playing is difficult, But obviously we’re just doing what we’re told to do and what we’re asked of and trying to do what we can for the team.”
Watertown will host Danbury again at 7:30 p.m. today, as well as next Friday on St. Patrick’s Day night.
■ NOTES: This was the Wolves’ first home game since Feb. 18 when they were also edged by Danbury, 4-3, in a shootout. ... The Wolves wore special black-and-blue first responders jerseys with red and white trim, which were auctioned off after the game.
