WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves will get their first look at the Danbury Hat Tricks tonight.
The Wolves will host the expansion Hat Tricks at 7 p.m. in a Federal Hockey League game at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Eastern Division-leading Watertown (11-4) will face Danbury (9-4), an expansion team, in the next four games, including at Danbury at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Wolves are coming off a pair of losses at division foe Elmira last weekend, marking the first time the team has lost consecutive games this season.
Watertown had won 11 of its first 13 games this season, including an eight-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, Danbury has won its past seven games to vault into second place in the Eastern Division, trailing only Watertown.
This week’s home-and-home series with Danbury will be followed with another between the two teams next week with the Wolves playing at Danbury next Friday and hosting the Hat Tricks next Saturday.
Danbury’s roster includes former Wolves players Aaron Atwell, Steve Brown, Nicola Levesque and Nick Niedert.
The Danbury Whalers and the Thousand Islands Privateers were charter members of the FHL during the league’s first season in 2010-11.
The original Danbury franchise changed its name to the Titans for the 2015-16 season before leaving the league in 2017.
In their first season in the league in 2014-15, the Wolves played Danbury in the playoffs, with Watertown winning a semifinal series, 2-1, en route to capturing the FHL championship.
Current Watertown winger Tyler Gjurich played his rookie season in Danbury in 2015-16, becoming the FHL’s first 50-goal scorer that season.
Former Wolves coach Phil Esposito coached Danbury for its first six seasons in the circuit before coaching Watertown in the 2016-17 season.
Deric Boudreau continues his torrid start to the season as he’s riding a 15-game point streak, generating at least a point in every game this season for the Wolves.
Boudreau, a centerman, has totaled 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points this season for Watertown.
A native of Gloucester, Ontario, Boudreau stands second on the team in all three categories, and tops the league in game-winning goals (four) this season.
Boudreau’s linemate Gjurich has recorded a point in 14 of Watertown’s 15 games this season and is riding an 11-game point streak of his own. Gjurich, who leads the Wolves in goals (16) and points (29), also leads the league in power-play goals (nine).
The veteran forward has tallied 22 of these points, including 13 goals, over the past 11 games.
Gjurich is once again the reigning league scoring champion as he led the FHL in goals (51) and points (106) last season.
Wolves rookie goalie Jeremy Pominville has played in 12 of the team’s 15 games, posting an 8-4-0 record.
Pominville leads the team and ranks third in the FHL in goals-against-average (2.26), save percentage (.942).
He is also tied for second in the circuit in wins, which includes his first pro shutout.
Fellow rookie goalie Blake Scott is unbeaten in three starts with Watertown.
This week’s games are two of 10 straight games for the Wolves against Eastern Division opponents.
Overall, Watertown is 2-2 against division foes, including the two losses at Elmira last weekend.
After playing against Danbury twice this week and two more times next week, the Wolves will complete the 2019 portion of their schedule with a pair of home-and-home against expansion Delaware, hosting the Thunder on Dec. 27 and playing at Delaware the next night.
Rookie defenseman Braedyn Asselstine made his pro debut for the Wolves last weekend, playing both games in Elmira.
A 22-year-old native of Kingston, Ontario, Asselstine recorded his first pro point in last Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Enforcers.
He also got into a pair of fights in last Saturday’s 7-4 loss at Elmira, and was suspended by the league for one game after he received a game misconduct for abuse of officials after the second fight.
Watertown also signed forward David Powlowski this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.