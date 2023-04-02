WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves’ late-season struggles continued Saturday night in a loss to the Delaware Thunder.
The Thunder scored four unanswered goals in the second period en route to a 6-1 rout of the Wolves in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before 604 fans at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Goalie Trevor Wilson made 50 saves and Marquis Grant-Mentis scored two goals and assisted on two others to lead Delaware (7-41-3), which entered as the league’s worst team.
The Wolves (18-29-3), who also lost to the Continental Division-leading Columbus River Dragons, 4-1, on Friday, have now lost three straight games and have dropped 10 of their past 11 outings.
Rookie goalie Adam Wisco allowed four goals on 30 shots faced for Watertown.
After Austin Weber opened the scoring with an unassisted goal 4 minutes and 28 seconds into the second period, Jakub Volf and Grant-Mentis each scored a goal within a span of 44 seconds to build a 3-0 advantage with 6:37 left in the frame.
Houston Wilson followed with his goal with 1:51 left in the period, a tally that chased Wisco.
Kolton Maguire scored with 3:52 remaining in the game for Watertown.
Wilson finished with a goal and three assists for Delaware.
On Friday, former Wolves players Alexander Jmaeff and Lane King paced Columbus to victory, with Jmaeff scoring a goal and assisting on another and King recording a pair of assists.
Owen Liskiewicz started the game for Watertown and allowed three goals on 15 shots faced in taking the loss.
After hosting Delaware at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Watertown will also host Port Huron next Friday and Saturday to complete the home portion of its regular-season schedule.
