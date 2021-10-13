LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves announced Justin MacDonald will serve as team captain as well as an assistant coach for the upcoming Federal Prospects Hockey League season.
MacDonald, a forward, played for the Wolves in the 2014-15 when they won their first Federal Hockey League championship in their first season in the league and also played for the Watertown Privateers in the 2012-13 season.
The Wolves also announced that their training camp will begin on Monday at Watertown Municipal Arena and will be held until Watertown opens its regular season by hosting Binghamton on Oct. 29-30.
The team will also host an inter-scrimmage game on Oct. 21 before hosting a preseason game the next night in Alexandria Bay at the Municipal Arena. Children will be admitted for free at the preseason game with tickets available at the door.
On the day of the Blue and Gray scrimmage game, the team will hold a season ticket pick-up party with the game to follow at 7 p.m. The game is open to the public for $2 a ticket and season-ticket holders are admitted free.
