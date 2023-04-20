WATERTOWN — For John Amanatidis, like many current Watertown Wolves, competing in the Federal Hockey League playoffs will be a new experience.
Amanatidis is one of numerous rookies who joined the team during the regular season and with his teammates has been working his way toward this moment.
“Absolutely, the boys are excited,” said Amanatidis, a forward who serves as one of the team’s assistant captains. “I think it’s just another opportunity to prove that we’re a team and that we’re a good team.”
The Wolves will open the best-of-three playoffs when they host the Binghamton Black Bears at 7:30 tonight at Watertown Municipal Arena in an Empire Division semifinal series.
For the Wolves, the postseason is a chance for a fresh start after tough times during the regular season.
“I’m excited for this, for sure,” Amanatidis said.
“I feel good,” Watertown rookie forward Dakota Seaman said. “I was saying to some of the boys, this is the first team I’ve been on in a long time where it’s like everyone believes that we can do it. We may not have the most skilled group, but we definitely have the most heart and we never give up in games.”
Watertown also faces a division rival that includes several prominent former Wolves players, including Justin Coachman, who started the season as Watertown’s interim head coach.
“They’re a good team, I think they’ve been together for a long time,” Seaman said. “But I don’t think they have as much heart and the work ethic that we do.”
Game 2 will be Saturday at Binghamton at 7 p.m., and a third game, if necessary, will be played at 6 p.m. Sunday.
“I think we’re all pretty confident we’re going to win, or least we’re going take it to them and make it very hard on them,” Seaman said.
The nature of a short playoff series gives the Wolves, who are seeded third in the division, a prime chance to upend the Black Bears, who were the division’s runners-up.
It will also give Watertown, which won the FPHL title last year, a chance for redemption as it struggled to win games over the second half of the season.
“We needed that weekend going into playoffs to build some camaraderie and believe in ourselves,” Wolves winger Elijah Wilson said.
Much has changed since last season. Plenty of new faces have arrived in Watertown during the season.
No one on Watertown’s active roster entering the playoffs played on last year’s Commissioner’s Cup-winning team. Larry Yellowknee, one of the last links to that year’s squad, recently left the Wolves.
Amanatidis, a 23-year-old who hails from Quebec, played the past three seasons professionally in Sweden before returning to North America, beginning this season with Delaware, before he was dealt to the Wolves.
“As a player when you come to a new team you don’t really look at other guys, but you try and look at yourself in the mirror and try to bring everything that you can bring to the team,” Amanatidis said. “So I do think that they brought in some great players, but I just know that I have to step my game up coming into the playoffs.”
A centerman, Amanatidis skates with fellow rookies Pier-Luc Bellard, who is also from Quebec, and Seaman on an aggressive, physical line that he says, much like the Wolves as whole, won’t back down against Binghamton.
“It’s definitely like a grinding line,” Amanatidis said. “Definitely get greasy.”
Binghamton dominated the regular-season series with Watertown, winning seven of eight meetings, including the past five encounters.
“I’ve played Binghamton a lot, especially with Delaware,” Amanatidis said. “They’re definitely a good team, they’ve got older guys and guys that have played in the league before.”
This doesn’t deter players like Wilson, who is one of only a handful of Wolves who started the season with the team, also including team captain and player/assistant coach Charlie Pens Jr. and assistant captain Trevor Lord.
“I think to be completely honest, I think they’re overlooking us,” Wilson said of Binghamton. “I feel like they’re not worried about one bit. I feel like they’re looking at Danbury and the championship, they just have to beat Danbury, they’re not worried, And that is good for our team, because coming into game one, we stole a game from them at home.”
Coachman, a rugged defenseman and popular player in Watertown, began the season as interim coach, replacing head coach Brent Clarke.
Coachman was let go by the Wolves 11 games into the season, with Stephen Esau taking over as interim coach in early December. Since then, Esau left the team in March, citing personal reasons, with goalie coach Luke Cohen and Pens Jr. taking over the coaching reins.
“With all the drama that was going on with Coachman and all that,” Wilson said. “I love Coachman, him and I still have a good relationship. But I think with all that stuff, it’s hard for our team to focus on the game and just that, instead of all the outside stuff. Now that we have like a whole new team in here, I think it’s easier to keep focus.”
In the meantime, Coachman signed with Binghamton played in 30 games with the team. Other former Wolves now with the Black Bears include longtime defenseman Kyle Powell, high-scoring forward Tyler Gjurich, and versatile forward Gavin Yates.
Powell, Yates and Coachman also played for the Wolves when they won the franchise’s second league title five seasons ago.
“With Binghamton, I feel like they’re a good structured team,” Wilson said.
Wilson, a rookie at age 25, has generated team highs in goals (17), assists (23) and points (40) in 42 games. He missed last weekend’s games with a wrist injury and is uncertain if he’ll play tonight.
“It’s been kind of tough lately,” said Wilson, who began the season in Knoxville, Tenn., of the Southern Pro Hockey League. “I got blindsided against Delaware a couple of weekends ago. I messed my wrist up a little bit and then I kind of tweaked it more during the week, so that’s why I’m out. We’ve got so many injuries and it’s never ending.”
Watertown will be without high-scoring forward Mathias Tellstrom, who was suspended by the league for 10 games after being assessed a gross misconduct for physical abuse of an official in last Friday’s game at Delaware.
Now these Wolves are looking forward to enjoy the experience of the playoffs and are intent of generating some success, with the goal of advancing in the postseason.
“For sure, the Federal League, it’s all about whoever can bring out the best team every night and night out,” Amanatidis said.
After the Wolves set franchise records such as in wins (43), points (129), and points percentage (.729) in the 2021-22 campaign, this season’s team finished below .500 for the first time in franchise history. The Wolves finished at 20-32-4, and won only once in March and twice in April, but this group is looking forward to starting the playoffs.
