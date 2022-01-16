BINGHAMTON — The Watertown Wolves remain red-hot despite chilly outside temperatures in January.
Justin MacDonald scored two goals and added an assist, and Brandon Day also scored twice to lead the Wolves to their franchise-record 12th consecutive win, beating the Binghamton Black Bears, 6-3, in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game Sunday afternoon at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
The league-leading Wolves (21-3-0) set the club mark in their sixth season of existence in the FPHL.
Yannick Tifu scored a goal and contributed two assists, while Maxine Guyon scored the Wolves’ final goal. Cole McKechney and Alexander Jmaeff each provided two assists for Watertown, which tallied two goals in each period.
Corey Sherman scored twice and Nikita Ivashkin also tallied for the Black Bears (13-13-0).
The Wolves return to action Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against the Danbury Hat Tricks at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
