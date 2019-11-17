BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Joe Deveny and Cameron Dimmitt each scored two goals and goalie Blake Scott stopped 33 saves, leading the Watertown Wolves to a 9-2 Federal Hockey League victory Sunday over the expansion Battle Creek Rumble Bees for their eighth consecutive triumph.
The Wolves (8-1) swept all three games over the weekend against the winless Rumble Bees (0-9) and have won five straight on the road.
Bryce Litke, Deric Boudreau, Liam Little, Dallas Desjarlais and Jamie Lukas added single goals for the Wolves, who jumped out to a 6-0 bulge by early in the third period.
Nikolas Kalpouzos posted four assists while Litke, Michael Desjarlais and Kyle Powell each added two helpers.
Watertown has outscored its opponents 43-18 this season, while Battle Creek has a minus-43 goal differential, 59-16.
Watertown returns home to face Danville on Friday and Saturday at the Municipal Arena.
