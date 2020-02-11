LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
WATERTOWN — Watertown Wolves forward Deric Boudreau has been named as Federal Prospects Hockey League rookie of the month for January, the league announced.
Boudreau, a forward, totaled 22 points, including seven goals, in 13 games during the month for the Wolves. He recorded at least a point in all but one game over this span, capped by scoring three goals in a 4-1 win against Battle Creek on Jan. 31 for his second hat trick of the season.
Overall, Boudreau ranks second on the Wolves this season in goals (25), assists (35) and points (60).
Watertown plays at Elmira at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and Saturday before hosting Elmira at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
