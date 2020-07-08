The Watertown Wolves announced on Wednesday they’re the brother combination of Michael and Dallas Desjarlais is returning for the 2020-21 Federal Prospects Hockey League season.
Michael Desjarlais scored 12 goals and added 20 assists for 32 points in 35 games with Watertown. Dallas Desjarlais totaled five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 38 games for the Wolves last season. The pair helped Watertown finish third in the Eastern Division before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the FPHL season.
The schedule has not been release for the 2020-21 season. The league will operate with nine teams as the Battle Creek Rumble Bees folded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.