Local pro hockey
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves continue to bring back players from their 2019-20 Federal Prospects Hockey League squad with four signings made over the past week.
Watertown announced forward Tyler Bullard and defenseman Nikolas Kalpouzos on Sunday and Monday, respectively, were signed. Bullard, a former SUNY Canton player, scored five goals in 10 games with the club. Kalpouzos scored one goal in 20 games, but also spent time with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey League.
The Wolves also brought back the goaltending duo of Jeremy Pominville and Mike Cosentino. Pominville went 16-17-2 with a 3.61 goals-against average and .906 save percentage. Cosentino was 3-3 with a 4.56 GAA and .886 save percentage.
