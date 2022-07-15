WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves are bringing back team captain/assistant coach Justin MacDonald for the 2022-23 season in an announcement made on social media.
MacDonald recorded 60 goals and 57 assists for 117 points to lead the league in goals and points. He averaged 2.4 points per game to help Watertown win its third Federal Prospects Hockey League title, defeating Columbus.
The 2022-23 FPHL season will start Oct. 13 and the Wolves will open defense of their Commissioner’s Cup title at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 against the expansion Motor City Rockers based in Fraser, Mich., at Watertown Municipal Arena.
