WATERTOWN — Facing the top team in the league for the third consecutive night, the Watertown Wolves appear to have found a spark on the power play.
They generated a much-needed pair back-to-back of wins against Empire Division-leading Danbury.
The Wolves scored three power-play goals, including two straight, in the first period, to set the tone en route to recording a 5-3 victory over the Hat Tricks on Saturday night before 952 fans at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Don Carter Jr. led the way by scoring twice on the power play and goalie Owen Liskiewicz made 57 saves to record his second win in as many nights. Watertown (14-20) won the last two games of a three-game home weekend series against Danbury (26-11).
“It was great,” Watertown coach Steve Esau said of the back-to-back wins. “It was big, this time of the year in terms of building confidence. And getting wins like that just reinforces the belief that we can win as a team and that we can do well.”
Watertown struck for consecutive power-plays goals within nearly 3 1/2 minutes late in the first period.
“That’s really nice to see,” Esau said of Watertown’s success on the power play. “We seem to be playing better and kind of shooting our way out of a slump, so to speak. ... Hopefully it’s contagious and it helps because it has to be a factor, especially in a playoff series. It has to be factor down the stretch if we’re going to be successful.”
First, Samuel Hrabcak scored from the right faceoff circle, finishing off a feed from Parker Moskal with 3:52 left in the period.
Then with the Wolves on a two-man advantage, Carter Jr. directed in a drive from Moskal with 26.7 seconds left to build a 2-0 edge.
“It feels good, it feels really good,” Carter Jr. said. “And for me, I switched positions, so I really have to work on playing (defense). So just to figure out how I can have an impact on the game while playing some defense. So it’s been a challenge for me, but I’m glad this is working for me. It’s fun.”
After Danbury drew to within 2-1 on Dimitry Kuznetsov’s goal 4:46 into the second period, Watertown answered with Trevor Lord’s tally, beating goalie Brian Wilson top shelf, with Kolton Maguire assisting, 9:37 into the frame for a 3-1 lead.
Carter Jr. also scored on the power play 3:45 into the third period, with Moskal again assisting, to provide the Wolves with a 4-1 edge.
“Prior to when I got here, I think there was talk about it being a struggle,” Carter Jr. said of the Wolves’ power play. “In Motor City it was OK, in Carolina it was OK. But this weekend it seemed to get going. We changed up a couple things, we worked on it and put guys in certain spots. So we found something that works and hopefully we can let it be a game changer for us.”
Brendan Dowler and Daniel McKitrick each tallied a goal within the last two minutes with Wilson pulled for an extra attacker. McKitrick scored with 29.3 seconds left as the Hat Tricks drew within 4-3.
Elijah Wilson added an empty-net goal with 14.9 seconds to seal the deal.
Liskiewicz also made 58 saves to back the Wolves in Friday’s 4-1 victory.
“I felt good,” Liskiewicz said. “Sometimes when you get more shots, it’s easier to stay in the game. It’s always super nice to go out and help the team, get a couple of starts and get a couple wins. It was good all around.”
“He’s been pretty busy and he’s playing well,” Esau said of Liskiewicz. “He really delivered two elite performances for us this week.”
Carter Jr., who usually plays forward, has played on defense this season with both Elmira and with Watertown after he was acquired in a trade Jan. 25.
“Obviously with the acquisition of Parker Moskal has been great for us, he’s an offensively talented guy and he has been with every team he’s played for,” Wolves captain Charlie Pens Jr. said. “And Don Carter has been playing well for us. Obviously it’s always nice to go up a couple goals like that early on.”
After Danbury defeated Watertown, 4-2, on Thursday night, the Wolves bounced back Friday. After the Hat Tricks scored the first goal, Moskal, Wilson, Fabian Lehner, Mathias Tellstrom and Elijah Wilson each scored as the Wolves rallied for the win, with Lehner tallying his goal while on the power play.
Carter Jr. and Kolton Maguire each generated a pair of assists in the victory for Watertown.
The Wolves also won back-to-back games since sweeping a weekend home set against Mississippi on Jan. 6-7.
‘It was definitely a rough patch for a little bit,” Pens Jr. said. “It’s nice to string together two wins, especially against the No. 1 team in the league. We’ve been battling injuries, we’ve been trying to deal with a lot all year, but right now kind of everything’s coming together. We’re very cohesive and the (locker) room’s very close, so it’s good to see.”
“It’s huge for the fellas,” Liskiewicz added. “We had a couple rough weekends and it’s nice to beat one of the better teams in the league two out of three, for sure.”
n NOTES: Pens Jr. skated in his 100th pro game Saturday. Earlier in the week, he was officially promoted to player/assistant coach status. ... Also earlier, the team’s previous player/assistant coach Matt Brown was placed on season-ending injured reserve. ... Watertown will host Elmira on Friday at 7:30 p.m. before hosting Danbury next Saturday, both 7:30 p.m. starts at the Fairgrounds. The Wolves will complete their weekend with a game at Elmira at 3 p.m. next Sunday.
