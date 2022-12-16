BINGHAMTON — Goalie Owen Liskiewicz made 40 saves and five different players scored a goal each as the Watertown Wolves downed the Binghamton Black Bears, 5-2, on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Wolves prevailed to provide new head coach Stephen Esau with his first win, both with the team as well as at the professional level.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.