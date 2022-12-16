BINGHAMTON — Goalie Owen Liskiewicz made 40 saves and five different players scored a goal each as the Watertown Wolves downed the Binghamton Black Bears, 5-2, on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
The Wolves prevailed to provide new head coach Stephen Esau with his first win, both with the team as well as at the professional level.
Ben Maidment scored in the first period and Liam Little and Larry Yellowknee each followed with a goal in the second period to stake Watertown to a 3-0 lead,
Shai Rabinowicz and Brandon Baker each scored in third period for the Wolves (8-10), with Rabinowicz scoring a shorthanded goal.
Bret Parker and former Watertown player Tyler Gjurich each scored a goal for Binghamton (13-7).
Goalie Riley McVeigh stopped 27 of 31 shots faced for the Black Bears (13-7).
Esau was hired by the Wolves after then interim head coach Justin Coachman was fired by the team 11 games into the season.
Coachman, also a former Watertown player, played in Friday’s game for Binghamton after he was signed by the Black Bears on Dec. 2. Coachman fought in the second period and was also assessed a game misconduct for leaving the bench to engage in the fight.
The Wolves will return to host the Danbury Hat Tricks at 7:30 p.m. today at Watertown Municipal Arena.
