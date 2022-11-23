FRASER, Mich. — Declan Conway had a hand in all of his team’s goals as he scored twice and assisted on three other goals to spark the Motor City Rockers past the Watertown Wolves on Wednesday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Big Boy Arena,
Scott Coash contributed a goal and three assists for the Rockers (7-6) and goalie Blake Scott made 30 saves to record the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.