WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Watertown Wolves’ struggles in the southern climes of the Federal Prospect Hockey League continued Saturday night.
Konner Haas scored a pair of goals, including two in the first period, and assisted on another as the Carolina Thunderbirds downed the Wolves, 6-3, on Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
The league-leading Thunderbirds (29-7) swept the two-game set after winning, 5-2, on Friday night. Watertown lost four of five games played at Carolina last season.
On Saturday, Deric Boudreau, Ryan Marker and Tyler Bullard scored a goal each for the Wolves (21-17), who have lost two straight games after winning their previous six.
Rookie goalie Mike Cosentino stopped 34 of 39 shots faced for Watertown after winning his first two starts.
Carolina seized a 2-0 lead on a pair of goals in the first period from Haas, with the second goal coming in the period’s last minute.
The Wolves drew within 2-1 on Boudreau’s goal 3:49 into the second, but the Thunderbirds responded with three consecutive goals within a span of nearly four minutes on a goal each from Colin Murray, Petr Panacek and Jan Krivohlavek to lead 5-1.
After Marker and Bullard scored to pull Watertown within 5-3, with Bullard’s goal scored with 5:39 left in regulation, Jan Salak added an empty-net goal for Carolina.
The Wolves went 0-for-6 on the power play, including going scoreless on a seven-minute man advantage in the first period.
Thunderbirds goalie Jacob Mullen made 29 saves to post his second win in as many nights.
Carolina, which won the league title last season, lead the FPHL this season in points (87), winning percentage (.806) and have lost in regulation only five times in 36 games.
Marker, who was acquired by Watertown in a trade with Delaware last week, scored his first goal with the Wolves in his second game with the team. The rookie forward scored 31 goals in 30 games with Delaware before the trade.
The Wolves, who occupy third place in the league’s Eastern Division and trail second-place Elmira, return to division play for the next five games.
Watertown will play at the Elmira Enforcers at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday before returning to host the Enforcers at 4 p.m. Sunday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
