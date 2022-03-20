Wolves fail to complete Georgia sweep

Local pro hockey

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Alex Storjohann and Ian White scored just over two minutes apart midway through the third period to guide the Columbus River Dragons to a 2-1 Federal Prospects Hockey League win over the Watertown Wolves before 2,032 fans Sunday at the Columbus Civic Center.

The league-leading Wolves (36-10-2) were denied a second consecutive, three-game weekend sweep after taking three in a row last weekend against Port Huron.

Storjohann scored at 8 minutes and 1 second of the third period against Wolves goalie Adam Beukeboom (42 saves).

Goalie Bailey MacBurnie made 35 stops for the River Dragons (25-14-5).

Ahmed Mahfouz scored at 1:28 of the second period for the Wolves, who were outshot, 44-36.

The Wolves return to host the Danbury Hat Tricks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Watertown Municipal Arena.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.