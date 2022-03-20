Local pro hockey
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Alex Storjohann and Ian White scored just over two minutes apart midway through the third period to guide the Columbus River Dragons to a 2-1 Federal Prospects Hockey League win over the Watertown Wolves before 2,032 fans Sunday at the Columbus Civic Center.
The league-leading Wolves (36-10-2) were denied a second consecutive, three-game weekend sweep after taking three in a row last weekend against Port Huron.
Storjohann scored at 8 minutes and 1 second of the third period against Wolves goalie Adam Beukeboom (42 saves).
Goalie Bailey MacBurnie made 35 stops for the River Dragons (25-14-5).
Ahmed Mahfouz scored at 1:28 of the second period for the Wolves, who were outshot, 44-36.
The Wolves return to host the Danbury Hat Tricks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
