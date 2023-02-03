WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Larry Yellowknee scored the tying goal late in regulation for the Watertown Wolves, but the Carolina Thunderbirds went on to prevail, 5-4, in a shootout Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex.
Yellowknee pulled the Wolves even at 4-4 with a goal with 1 minute, 8 seconds remaining with goalie Greg Hussey pulled for an extra attacker.
Brendan Hussey and Yellowknee each scored in the first two rounds of the shootout, but Jiri Pestuka and Kalib Ford did as well for Carolina, with Josh Koepplinger scoring the deciding goal in the fifth round to win the shootout 3-2.
Lucas Rowe scored a pair of goals and rookie goalie Mario Cavaliere made 37 saves for Carolina (22-9).
Greg Hussey stopped 40 of 44 shots faced for Watertown (12-18).
After Ford scored a power-play goal 55 seconds into the game, the Wolves answered with three unanswered goals later in the period, with the first tally from Trevor Lord at 3:22. Michael Mann followed with a goal 9:45 in and Elijah Wilson scored with 1:28 left in the period to build a 3-1 lead.
Carolina drew even in the second period as Justin Pringle scored a goal 8:14 in and Rowe tallied with 5:30 left in the period to tie game at 3-3.
Rowe scored again with 6:23 left in regulation before Yellowknee followed with the tying goal.
The Wolves will play at Carolina at 6:05 p.m. tonight before returning to host the Danbury Hat Tricks from Thursday through Saturday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
