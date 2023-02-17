WATERTOWN — Nick Gullo scored two goals as the Elmira Mammoth score twice in the last two periods to down the Watertown Wolves, 4-1, in Friday’s Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Justin Levac added a goal and two assists, while Tate Leeson also supplied a goal and an assist for Elmira (11-21-4).
Thomas Proudlock turned aside 49 shots for the Mammoth, which snapped a six-game losing streak.
Parker Moskal recorded the only goal for Watertown (14-19-1). Owen Liskiewicz made 31 saves for the Wolves, who had their two-game winning string stopped.
Watertown hosts the Danbury Hat Tricks on Saturday night at 7:30. The Wolves will play a makeup game Sunday at Elmira against the Mammoth with a 3 p.m. puck drop.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.