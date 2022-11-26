WATERTOWN — Parker Moskal scored the game’s first three goals for a natural hat trick to power the Elmira Mammoth to a 5-1 victory over the Watertown Wolves in Saturday’s Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Watertown Municipal Arena.

Goalie Richard Shipman made 30 saves for the Mammoth (2-9-2), which received other goals from Tate Leeson and Tyler Piekarski.

