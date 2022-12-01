LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves announced Thursday that they have fired head coach Justin Coachman.
The former Wolves player had guided the team to a 5-6 start this season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
Coachman, who retired after last season and was named as an assistant coach, was promoted to interim coach after previous Wolves’ head coach Brent Clarke left the team in August to take a head coaching job with Knoxville in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
A defenseman, Coachman played for four seasons with the Wolves, winning league titles in 2017-18 and most recently last season.
As of Thursday night, the team has yet to announce a replacement for Coachman. Watertown will play at Binghamton at 7 tonight and Saturday.
