Times Staff Report
WATERTOWN — Monday’s Federal Prospects Hockey League game between the Watertown Wolves and the Delaware Thunder at Watertown Municipal Arena has been postponed because of the winter snowstorm.
No makeup date was announced. It was the second straight Wolves game lost to the weather, after Friday’s Watertown at Binghamton contest was also wiped out.
Watertown is next set to host Binghamton at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Municipal Arena.
