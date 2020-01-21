Local pro hockey
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves made a blockbuster trade with the Elmira Enforcers on Monday.
The Wolves sent forward/assistant coach Tyler Gjurich to the Enforcers for forwards Tanner Hildebrandt, Dustin Skinner, Gavin Yates, Eli Kinsman and goaltender Michael Stiliadis.
Gjurich leads the league in scoring with 54 points in 29 games. He scored 13 of his team-high 25 goals with the Wolves (15-14 overall) on the power play.
Hildebrandt, a native of St. Catharines, Ontario, comes to the Wolves after posting 12 points in 12 Federal Prospect Hockey League games.
Skinner, a native of Andover, Minn., has 16 points in 25 games this season (262 total FPHL career points).
Yates, a native of Plymouth, Mass., is a former Wolves player that has five points in seven games this season. He was named Commissioner’s Cup Most Valuable Player in 2018 when he led the Wolves to the title over Port Huron.
Kinsman, a native of Cocoa Beach, Fla., has nine points in 12 games this season. Michael Stiliadis, a native of Woodbridge, Ontario, comes to the Wolves after posting a 3.13 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage.
The trade gives the Wolves needed depth and rounds out the lineup with forward Joe Deveny and defenseman Nikolas Kalpouzos returning from the SPHL.
Ironically, the Wolves will play the Enforcers on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
