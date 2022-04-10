WATERTOWN — Cole McKechney recorded a natural hat trick in the third period, Nolan Slachetka scored two goals and Lane King earned three assists to power the Watertown Wolves to a 7-1 victory over the Delaware Thunder in Sunday’s Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Watertown Municipal Arena.
McKechney registered his hat trick in less than 10 minutes in the third period, with one goal coming on the power play.
Brandon Hussey and Colin Chmelka rounded out the goals for the Wolves while Chmelka also picked up two assists as did teammates Kolby Steen and Jimmy Lodge.
Goalie Adam Beukeboom stopped 43 of 44 shots faced for the league-leading Wolves (43-12-3), who have earned a first-round bye in the FPHL playoffs.
Alex Soucy scored in the first period for the last-place Thunder (8-42-2).
Watertown concludes its regular season when it hosts Danbury at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
