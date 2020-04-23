A familiar face and former rival has returned to the Watertown Wolves as Brent Clarke has been named as head coach, the team announced on Thursday.
Clarke coached the Wolves in their first season in 2014-15, guiding the team to the Federal Hockey League championship that campaign.
Clarke, 33, has coached the Elmira Enforcers, the Wolves’ main rival, for the past two seasons.
The announcement comes three weeks after the team announced that Andreas Johansson had purchased a majority stake in the Wolves.
Paul MacLean, formerly an assistant coach for Clarke in Elmira in the 2018-19 season, the Enforcers’ first in the league, coached the Wolves this past season.
Watertown occupied third place in the FPHL when the league canceled its season in March with three weeks left in the regular season, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wolves played a game at Elmira on March 12, which proved to be the last pro hockey game played this year before the season was suspended and then canceled.
Watertown and Elmira were on course to meet in the league playoffs for the second consecutive year.
Clarke played the with Watertown Privateers in their last season in the league in 2013-14, taking over as player/coach late in the season.
After the Wolves’ franchise was forced to take a season off in 2015-16 because of renovations at Watertown Municipal Arena, Clarke served as player/coach with the Danville Dashers that season.
Clarke was then hired by the then expansion Elmira Enforcers in 2018, guiding the team to the playoffs.
The Enforcers defeated the Wolves in the first round of the league playoffs before losing to Carolina in the championship series.
Clarke lives in the Watertown area with his wife and children.
