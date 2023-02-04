WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eight different players each scored a goal as the Carolina Thunderbirds blanked the Watertown Wolves, 8-0, on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before a crowd of 3,297 at the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex.
Goalie Boris Babik made 38 saves for the Thunderbirds (23-9), who swept the two-game weekend set with the Wolves (12-19).
Kalib Ford and Josh Koepplinger each contributed a goal and an assist to lead the way for Carolina, which scored seven goals over the last two periods.
Justin Pringle, Lucas Rowe, Dawson Baker, Jiri Pestuka, Jacob Schnapp and Blake Peavey each scored a goal for the Thunderbirds.
Wolves goalie Greg Hussey yielded six goals on 38 shots faced before he was replaced by Travis Smith eight minutes into the third period.
Watertown, which lost at Carolina, 5-4, in a shootout on Friday night, has now lost two of its past three games.
On Friday, Larry Yellowknee pulled the Wolves even at 4-4 with a goal with 1 minute, 8 seconds remaining with Hussey pulled for an extra attacker.
Brendan Hussey and Yellowknee each scored in the first two rounds of the shootout. But Pestuka and Ford did as well for Carolina, with Koepplinger scoring the deciding goal in the fifth round to win the shootout, 3-2.
Lucas Rowe scored a pair of goals in regulation and rookie goalie Mario Cavaliere made 37 saves for Carolina.
Greg Hussey stopped 40 of 44 shots faced for Watertown.
Trevor Lord, Elijah Wilson and Michael Mann each scored a goal in regulation for the Wolves.
After Ford scored a power-play goal 55 seconds into the game, Watertown responded with three unanswered goals later in the period to build a 3-1 lead.
Rowe then scored back-to-back goals, including one in the second period and the go-ahead tally with 6:23 remaining in regulation, before Yellowknee’s tying goal.
The Wolves, who haven’t played at home in more than three weeks, will return to host the Danbury Hat Tricks from Thursday through Saturday in a three-game series at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Watertown has gone 1-5 in its past six games, all on the road, with its last home game Jan. 13 — a 6-2 loss to Binghamton.
