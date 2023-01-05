WATERTOWN — Lucas Rowe and Josh Koepplinger each scored two goals and added an assist as the Carolina Thunderbirds pulled away in the second period to down the Watertown Wolves, 6-1, in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game Thursday night at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
Blake Peavey added a goal and an assist while goalie Boris Babik turned aside 44 shots for Carolina (14-16-1). Petr Panacek also supplied a goal for the Thunderbirds, who scored the game’s first four goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.