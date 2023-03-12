WATERTOWN — In order to generate any success in the upcoming playoffs, the Watertown Wolves know they’re going to have to find a way to beat teams like the Danbury Hat Tricks.

Once again facing one the top teams in the league, this didn’t happen for the second straight night for the Wolves as Daniel McKitrick scored the game’s first two goals, including a shorthanded tally, to propel Danbury to a 6-2 Federal Prospects Hockey League triumph Saturday night before 849 fans at Watertown Municipal Arena.

