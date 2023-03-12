WATERTOWN — In order to generate any success in the upcoming playoffs, the Watertown Wolves know they’re going to have to find a way to beat teams like the Danbury Hat Tricks.
Once again facing one the top teams in the league, this didn’t happen for the second straight night for the Wolves as Daniel McKitrick scored the game’s first two goals, including a shorthanded tally, to propel Danbury to a 6-2 Federal Prospects Hockey League triumph Saturday night before 849 fans at Watertown Municipal Arena.
After showing some signs of life last month, the Wolves (17-26) have hit a skid in March, losing four straight games, including a home setback to Danbury (34-11) on Friday. Watertown had generated a three-game winning streak in February.
“We’ve definitely got to turn up our game, that’s for sure,” said forward Larry Yellowknee, one of a just a handful Wolves players remaining from last year’s league championship team. “It doesn’t really matter who’s in the locker room, everyone has to buy in, everyone has to put their work boots on together and play together as a team to be able to build a championship.”
The Wolves once again allowed the Hat Tricks to seize the early initiative.
“Obviously, Billy (McCreary’s) a good coach over there,” Watertown player/assistant coach Charlie Pens Jr. said of Danbury’s head coach. “We just notice whenever they get up, the start playing a 1-4, they play like almost a prevent defense, which is kind of hard to beat when you get down. So I guess our keys to playing Danbury is to get the first two or three goals, obviously, two goals would be nice, and kind of play that same strategy against them.”
McKitrick scored two goals in the first period as the Hat Tricks seized a 2-0 lead for the second consecutive night.
“I think it’s all practice,” Yellowknee said. “You’ve got to come into practice wanting to work hard and wanting to do better. So if you practice well, that will carry over into the weekend, and if you kind of just kind of like dog your way through practice, it’s not going to show up on the weekend.”
After McKitrick finished off a pass from behind the net from Jonny Ruiz 6 minutes and 58 seconds into the game, he then scored an unassisted shorthanded goal, working his way in on a partial breakaway and beating goalie Owen Liskiewicz with five seconds left in Watertown man advantage with 2:37 left in the period.
“For sure, we’ve got to help our goalie out for sure,” Yellowknee said. “We’ve got to get guys out from in front of the net, we’ve got to work on getting pucks deep, our breakout passes were not good. It’s all just practice stuff that we’ve got be do better on.”
“Of course, we’ve got to work on getting the first goal or two in every game, not just against Danbury,” Pens Jr. said.
To make matters worse, Ruiz then scored a power-play goal, capitalizing on a turnover with 31.7 seconds left for a 3-0 lead.
The first period onslaught chased Liskiewicz, who allowed three goals on 16 shots faced in taking the loss.
“It wasn’t ideal, obviously,” Pens Jr. said. “But we did get to see (Adam) Wisco, getting to see him get challenged by Danbury, so I was pretty happy with his performance, our goalies played well. I think just maybe traveling last week and everything combined with playing the (No. 1) team in the league, it’s a war of attrition, too, with the injuries.”
The Wolves pulled within 3-1 on Elijah Wilson’s goal with 9:47 left in the second period, but Danbury’s Michael Marchesan answered with a tally with 7:20 left in the frame and Ruiz delivered another goal with 1:38 remaining for a 5-1 lead.
Parker Moskal scored 2:47 into the third period for Watertown, but Jacob Ratcliffe added a goal for Danbury to complete the scoring.
Also for Danbury, which entered the night tied for the league lead in points (96) with Columbus, goalie Brian Wilson stopped 42 of 44 shots faced to earn the win for the second straight night.
“Throughout the year we’ve had some pretty good games with them,” Yellowknee said of Danbury. “I think this weekend we kind of just shot ourselves in the foot and didn’t play well, we all didn’t come out together as a team.”
Danbury outlasted Watertown, 4-3, on Friday night, holding off a comeback bid by the Wolves. Danbury has now won five of the eight meetings this season with Watertown, including three straight.
“It’s been a real battle,” Wolves veteran forward Brendan Hussey said after Friday’s game. “We’re just trying to stay consistent right now, I think that’s our biggest battle for ourselves is just staying consistent. We’re playing the top team in the league again, so we’ve just got to stay with our game plan and just try and stay consistent every shift, that’s all.”
There are now five weeks remaining in the regular season for Watertown, which is nestled in third place in the Empire Division and is all but assured of securing a playoff spot as the top four teams in each division will qualify.
In all, there are 13 games left in the regular season for the Wolves, including six at home, before playoffs begin in April.
“Obviously we’re in third place,” Pens Jr. said. “As of right now it’s just tweaking, we’re just trying to tweak our game to play against every team in our division. So we’re not really worried about the out of conference games, we’re worried about in conference games.”
The Wolves are again without a head coach as Steve Esau has left the team, taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.
Esau took over as head coach in December when he replaced Justin Coachman, who entered the season as the team’s interim coach.
For now, team assistant coach Luke Cohen has taken over the helm along with Pens Jr.
“He had to step away from hockey for a little bit,” Cohen said of Esau on Friday. “Obviously we’re all here for him, being part of the Wolves is being part of a family. ... He had to step away and we’re hoping he can make a return shortly, obviously family is the most important thing to all of us and the Wolves’ organization. So we’re hoping he gets everything sorted out and we can take it from there.”
The Wolves and Hat Tricks will clash once again next week with a home-and-home series, with Watertown hosting a 7:30 p.m. game Friday on St. Patrick’s Day night.
“They’re a good team,” Hussey said of Danbury on Friday. “We just have to have a playoff mentality the rest of the way and see where it leads us.”
■ NOTES: Moskal, a veteran forward/defenseman who was acquired in a trade with Elmira back in January, has totaled 24 points, including 12 goals, in 17 games with Watertown. Overall he has generated 66 points, including 28 goals, in 38 games this season. ... Wilson, a rookie forward, continues to stand second in goals (14), assists (21) and points (35) in 34 games this year for the Wolves. ... This was the second appearance of the season with the Wolves for Wisco, who made his team debut in relief of Liskiewicz in a 7-4 loss at Mississippi on March 3. Wisco assisted on Moskal’s goal to record his first point at this level.
