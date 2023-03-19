BINGHAMTON — Donald Olivieri scored two goals and added an assist, and Austin Thompson supplied two goals to power the Binghamton Black Bears to a 7-4 victory over the Watertown Wolves in Sunday’s Federal Prospects Hockey League makeup game before 4,119 fans at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

The game was rescheduled from late December when inclement weather hit the Northeast.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.