BINGHAMTON — Donald Olivieri scored two goals and added an assist, and Austin Thompson supplied two goals to power the Binghamton Black Bears to a 7-4 victory over the Watertown Wolves in Sunday’s Federal Prospects Hockey League makeup game before 4,119 fans at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
The game was rescheduled from late December when inclement weather hit the Northeast.
The Wolves (17-26-3) lost their seventh consecutive game, falling in three games over the weekend. Watertown lost to Danbury in a home-and-home set Friday and Saturday.
Former Wolves forwards Tyler Gjurich and Gavin Yates, and Andrew Logar finished off the goal scoring for the Black Bears (30-14-4). Chad Lopez picked up two assists.
Elijah Wilson and Trevor Lord each scored power-play goals, and Dakota Seaman and Don Carter Jr. also tallied for the Wolves, who were outshot 54-29. Watertown only had 13 available skaters for the game.
Binghamton goalie Riley McVeigh made 25 saves, while Watertown netminders Adam Wisco and Owen Liskiewicz combined for 47 saves.
Watertown will travel to play a two-game set at Port Huron on Friday and Saturday.
