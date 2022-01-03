LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
SYRACUSE — Watertown Wolves players Justin MacDonald and Breandan Colgan earned December player-of-the-month honors from the Federal Prospect Hockey League that were announced Monday.
MacDonald, the Wolves’ captain, has played in 16 games and has scored 19 goals with 21 assists for 40 points to lead the league in scoring.
Colgan earned goalie of the month honors after going 7-1 with a 2.29 goals-against average and .933 save percentage with one shutout.
Watertown sits in first place in the FPHL with a 16-3 mark that includes a seven-game winning streak, and will host the Carolina Thunderbirds for a three-game set starting Friday at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.